Sanjali Giri, General Manager – Quest Retail Private Limited (The Body Shop)

Sanjali Giri has 14 years of experience in branded apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and toiletries. Her areas of expertise include brand, product and e-commerce.

She joined The Body Shop in 2011 to manage the product and commercial function for India and Sri Lanka before moving to the current portfolio of Brand Management, Retail and E-commerce strategy.

As GM, she is responsible for new initiatives, business expansion, identifying growth opportunities and driving business for 154 POS and e-commerce. Sanjali has played a key role in building the brand in India.

She has also worked with the international brand Guess (Planet

Retail Holding Pvt. Ltd.) where she was responsible for driving planning, buying and merchandising function for the brand.

Post Guess, she did a brief entrepreneurial stint by creating a niche concept of a style studio offering design solutions to designers and consumers.