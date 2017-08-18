Garmin launches new range of smart watches in India

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Thursday launched a wide range of smart watches and activity trackers, including its much-awaited ‘Fenix 5’ series, in India.

The ‘Fenix 5’ series include ‘Fenix 5 Sapphire’ priced at Rs 54,990, ‘Fenix 5S Sapphire’ at Rs 54,990, ‘Fenix 5S Carrara White edition’ at Rs 50,990 and ‘Fenix 5X Sapphire’ at Rs 56,990.

The Wi-Fi-enabled ‘Fenix 5’ smart watches are packed with features like GPS with GLONASS support, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, three-axis digital compass, barometric altimeter and several multi-sport activity modes and can be paired with smartphone to display call, text and email notifications.

‘Fenix 5S’ has a battery life of upto 28 hrs, ‘Fenix 5’ up to 44 hrs and ‘Fenix 5X’ up to 30 hrs in ‘UltraTrac’ mode, the company claimed.

“Garmin’s smart, multi-functional wearables are equipped with advanced fitness and wellness monitoring tools that not only help you stay active throughout the day, but also keeps a record of your overall health and well-being,” said National Sales Manager, Garmin India, Ali Rizvi in a statement.

‘Forerunner 935’, a light-weight GPS running and triathlon watch, comes with features like heart-rate monitoring, dynamics to help with cycling and swim training, GLONASS coverage, altimeter, barometer and compass sensor capabilities.

Priced at Rs 42,990, the device boasts a battery life of up to two weeks in watch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode.

‘Vivosmart 3’ activity tracker comes with high-end fitness tools like wellness monitoring with all-day stress tracking. Priced at Rs 13,990, the water-proof device has a battery life of up to five days.

‘Vivofitjr’, priced at Rs 6,999, is a durable, water-proof fitness band designed for kids which boasts a battery life of over one year.