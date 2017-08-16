ALDI partners with Instacart to deliver grocery

ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocery retailers, announced a partnership with Instacart, the technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service. The pilot program from ALDI, already a leader in convenient shopping, will give people even more access to high-quality groceries at the low prices ALDI is known for.

The new partnership allows customers to conveniently complete their grocery shopping by ordering award-winning ALDI products for delivery in as little as one hour. Starting later this month, ALDI will launch the service in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, with potential for future expansion.

“Our partnership with Instacart is another example of ALDI expanding our commitment to customer convenience and value,” said CEO of ALDI, Jason Hart.

Hart added, “We know customers are looking for new ways to save time and money. Instacart provides easy access to our low prices at the click of a button.”

The Instacart experience is as easy to shop as an ALDI store. Customers fill their virtual carts by visiting instacart.com or downloading the Instacart App. At checkout, customers can choose a delivery window that works best with their schedule, anywhere from an hour or up to a week later. Instacart’s personal shoppers do the rest.

“From their unique assortment of goods to their low price commitment and high standards, the ALDI and Instacart partnership aligns on delivering excellent value and convenience to consumers,” said CEO of Instacart, Apoorva Mehta.

Mehta added, “There’s a clear demand for quality grocery delivery, and ALDI and Instacart are working together to meet it.”

To celebrate the partnership, ALDI and Instacart are offering customers US $20 off their first Instacart order with code ALDIDELIVERY until September 30.

ALDI is perfecting a formula that has delivered continuous growth with its simple approach to make grocery shopping smart, fast and affordable. More than 90 per cent of the products in ALDI stores are exclusive brands, designed to be as good as, or better, than national name brands. All ALDI exclusive product lines such as SimplyNature, liveGfree gluten-free foods and Little Journey premium baby essentials will be available through the Instacart platform. Regardless of how customers choose to shop, ALDI remains committed to providing great quality products at the lowest possible prices.