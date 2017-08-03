American chocolate brand M&M’s launched in India

American chocolate brand M&M’s has made its India entry, and officials hope it boosts the nascent bite-size category in the market.

As a promotional stunt for the launch, the popular M&M’s characters Mr. Red and Mr. Yellow scootered down the iconic Gateway of India, in true Bollywood style, channeling their own ‘Sholay’ moment.

“India is a priority market for Mars Incorporated and we are committed to bring our best loved brands to Indian consumers… With the launch of the brand in India, our aim is to grow the nascent bite-size category in the market,” General Manager, Mars Chocolate, India and India Sub-Continent, Andrew Leakey said in a statement.

“Across the world, for more than 70 years, it has been a favourite brand. We are confident its uniqueness will win the hearts of consumers in India,” he added.

The brand is available in the country in two variants – Chocolate and Peanut.