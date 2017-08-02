Akshay Kumar to be face of Ayurvedic personal care brand Lever AYUSH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been roped in as ambassador of Ayurvedic personal care brand Lever AYUSH. The actor believes Ayurveda can be the answer to most of the modern lifestyle problems.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has launched an exclusive range of Ayurvedic personal care products, and Akshay Kumar has been signed on as its face, read a statement issued by the brand on Wednesday.

“Ayurveda has been an integral part of our culture for years. I personally believe that it answers most of the modern lifestyle problems, which is found in simple natural remedies that have always been a part of our roots,” Akshay Kumar said.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Executive Director and Vice President Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever, Sandeep Kohli said: “Akshay Kumar is the perfect choice for our brand as there is a genuine synergy between our philosophy and his belief in the power of Ayurveda.”