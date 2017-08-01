Flipkart launches ‘Billion’, a made for India brand with India-specific products

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of ‘Billion’, a Made-for-India brand that aims to bring high quality products that are designed specifically for the unique needs of Indian customers. The products are conceived and tested in Indian conditions and are backed by product reviews, customer feedback and research-based customer behaviour insights to address the need gaps for customers in India, while maintaining a high standard of quality. Further, Billion products are manufactured in India for the Indian market and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Billion products are designed on the basis of unique insights into the needs of Indian customers, and ensure that they do not compromise on quality and pricing.

The concern among many shoppers is that they need to make multiple repetitions with cooking because Indian families are typically larger. So Flipkart has made a Billion mixer with 25 per cent bigger jars. Similarly, many Indian kitchens don’t have multiple plug points and hence need a longer cord in appliances than the one given. Billion mixers have a longer cord than others

Billion cookware is designed with thicker non-stick coating to withstand the Indian cooking style. Billion backpacks are designed with extra space, since Indians typically like to carry more on their person. Billion Irons have been designed with superior non-stick coating which ensures smooth gliding on the kinds of cloth materials used in India

Commenting on the launch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Flipkart, Sachin Bansal said, “Flipkart is constantly innovating to deliver the best e-commerce experience for Indian customers, which includes access to quality products at affordable prices. Billion is our newest such innovation, offering products designed specifically for Indian shoppers. We have data-mined thousands of customer reviews to address the shortcomings of existing brands and used this knowledge to design products that address these need gaps.”

Billion is backed by the Flipkart assurance. Billion products are manufactured in India, allowing Flipkart to closely monitor product quality, which is a key promise of the Billion brand.