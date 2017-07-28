BlueStone.com appoints Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador

BlueStone.com, India’s leading online fine jewellery platform, has appointed Alia Bhatt as its first brand ambassador. The stylish and vivacious young actress will endorse BlueStone.com’s expansive range of jewels as the brand looks to strengthen its position as the country’s foremost online destination for exclusive fine jewellery.

Thrilled about her first jewellery brand association, Alia Bhatt said, “I’m quite excited to be part of BlueStone.com’s journey. The brand complements my personal style beautifully as it is contemporary, elegant and offers a fantastic range of eclectic designs for every occasion. Today’s modern shopper who is constantly on the move will love the thousands of design options and ease of shopping on BlueStone.com.”

Speaking on the association, Founder and CEO, BlueStone.com, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, said, “We are delighted to have Alia Bhatt as the face of brand BlueStone.com which has grown strongly over the past few years. We are at an inflection point and a young icon like Alia can help connect with our core audience and enable exponential growth. She is the perfect embodiment of what we stand for – a distinctive style, confident and a sparkling personality. We look forward to charting an exciting brand journey with her.”

As part of the brand association, Alia will feature in BlueStone.com’s latest brand campaign to be aired in August, ahead of the festive season. The company will look to leverage the actress’s popularity and reach as a youth icon to engage with young working women, who form a core audience for the brand. Starting with this campaign, BlueStone.com is going all out to promote their ‘Try At Home’ experience, a unique service offering that is out to disrupt the way fine jewellery is bought today.

BlueStone.com leads the rapidly growing online fine jewellery market in India with over 35 per cent market share. The brand being a design powerhouse adds over 200 new jewellery designs each month to its portfolio of over 5,000 designs catering to various occasions and themes. Some of the latest launches include Noir (Art deco collection), SoulMist (inspired by forms of Sufism) and B-Iconic (Signature BlueStone collection).

The online jewellery sector in India has grown rapidly in the recent years and is projected to become a $2 billion market by 2022. BlueStone.com aims to capture a dominant share of this market.