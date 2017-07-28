Istituto Marangoni marks its official entry in India; opens doors to its first fashion school in Mumbai

Istituto Marangoni, the prestigious Fashion School, has inaugurated its first educational facility in the country, located at Ceejay House, Worli in Mumbai city. The new school will host a wide set of training resources and tools aimed to provide fashion students and industry professionals with the most qualitative learning experiences.

Since its foundation in 1935, and over the decades through constant evolution and international expansion, Istituto Marangoni has been a laboratory of global aesthetics with the finest Italian imprint, capable of effectively contextualizing the learning in the classroom with the realities of the worldwide fashion market. With the establishment of the new school, Istituto Marangoni will also be looking to develop strong ties with various local brands, professionals and fashion associations. Students will thus be offered a rich internship and work placement programme, along with platforms to showcase their creations to the wider industry and to promote a greater exchange of ideas.

The educational offer will include a broad and in-depth range of long-term (i.e. 24 weeks) and short-term (i.e. 1 week) courses focused on fashion design, fashion business, brand management and fashion buying, while also instilling a rich sense of Italian flair and design thinking. Notwithstanding its distinctively international character, Istituto Marangoni’s unique way of teaching fashion, art and design, lies in fact in the ‘Italianness’, a pivotal feature of the school’s identity, deeply rooted in the country’s legacy and traditions. In keeping with its rich legacy and ethos, the Mumbai facility will have some notable and permanent faculty members from Italy, who include fashion professionals and industry veterans. Their focus will be to ensure that the same qualitative teaching experience offered across the other campuses in Milano, Firenze, Paris, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen will also be available in Mumbai.

“Given the shifts observed in global trends, India represents the next fashion frontier and the establishment of our new school here in Mumbai will allow Istituto Marangoni to train, guide and mentor talents, who will positively influence the best of Indian fashion and design as well as play a vital role on the global market,” said Group Managing Director, Istituto Marangoni, Roberto Riccio.

“The Mumbai School of Fashion will offer a wide range of programs, bringing experienced Italian and International professionals into the classroom to teach and share their valuable experiences. It is our intention to provide every student with an immersive and insightful perspective of how they can hone their craft and sharpen their skills, so that they can go on to play a dynamic and influential role in the broader industry,” said COO India Sub Continent, Istituto Marangoni, Tarun Pandey.

Prior to the school’s launch, Istituto Marangoni operated through a representative office, over the past 10 years. Its purpose was to offer orientation services to students as well as to facilitate admission processes to each of its seven facilities. Now, with the opening of The Mumbai School of Fashion, Istituto Marangoni aims to play a critical role in the growth of the fashion industry in India, while remaining firm on its Italian identity.