Michael Kors acquires Jimmy Choo for over US $1 billion

Fashion house Michael Kors has bought shoemaker Jimmy Choo for just over US $1 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, Jimmy Choo shareholders will receive 230 pence per share, with an enterprise value of approximately US $1.350 billion. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

Jimmy Choo’s current management of CEO Pierre Denis and creative director Sandra Choi will remain in charge of their business., the companies said in a statement.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kors, John D. Idol said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Jimmy Choo, an iconic brand with a rich history as a leading global luxury house. Jimmy Choo is known worldwide for its glamorous and fashion-forward footwear. The company is a leader in setting fashion trends. Its innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship resonate with trendsetters globally. We believe that Jimmy Choo is poised for meaningful growth in the future and our company is committed to supporting the strong brand equity that Jimmy Choo has built over the last 20 years.”

Idol continued, “Pierre Denis will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo. He has led the company since 2012, during which time Jimmy Choo experienced compounded sales growth of 11 per cent annually. Pierre brings more than 25 years of experience and a strong track record with global fashion luxury brands. Additionally, Creative Director Sandra Choi will continue to lead the creative and design teams at the company. Sandra has been with Jimmy Choo since its inception and has been the sole Creative Director since 2013. Her groundbreaking vision and fashion artistry have created a truly iconic and internationally recognized luxury brand. Denis, Choi and the rest of the highly-talented management team have done a tremendous job, and this continuity of leadership will ensure that the DNA of Jimmy Choo is maintained as we work together to continue to grow the brand globally.”

Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Michael Kors, Michael Kors said, “Jimmy Choo is a premier fashion luxury house that offers distinctive footwear, handbags and other accessories. We admire the glamorous style and trendsetting nature of Jimmy Choo designs. We look forward to welcoming Jimmy Choo to our luxury group.”

Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo, Pierre Denis said, “It is a privilege for our management team to lead Jimmy Choo and to preside over such an exciting period for our company. We are convinced that there is so much more that can be delivered in the years ahead. We look forward to working closely with the leadership and team at Michael Kors Holdings Limited to further develop our iconic brand. Our two companies share the same vision of style and trend leadership. Our luxury heritage is the foundation of Jimmy Choo and we will continue to bring our brand vision to consumers globally.”