Top 5 historical places in Delhi for the history buffs

Bangalore, IT industry, work and routine, this sure can be stressful. Nothing that a nice little vacation cannot fix though! Are you a history freak that loves visiting places of historical importance? What better place than our very own capital city, then? Let us sum up our list of top 5 historical must-visits of Delhi for you! Then look up for cheap flights from Bangalore to Delhi online and off you fly!

India Gate

When talking of Delhi, how can we miss the ancient and famous India Gate? India Gate, initially called All India War Memorial, was built after the First World War in the memory of the Indian soldiers killed in the war. Said to have the names of thousands of servicemen, officers and soldiers of the war engraved on the gate, this incredible architecture design of the India Gate is frequently compared to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. India Gate sure makes it for a great historical experience for the visitors with its beauty as well as the essence of history that it holds.

Qutab Minar

Qutab Minar is another one of those popular ancient monument attractions of Delhi that you need to stop by while here. This 240-foot-tall tower embodies five storeys and a spiral staircase of over three hundred steps. Qutab Minar stands amidst the Qutab complex that plays host to a few other historical monuments, which include Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque and the ancient Iron Pillar of Delhi. Paying a visit to Qutab Minar can let you look around the other ancient monuments of historical significance there at the Qutab Complex too! Besides, the very beauty and architectural structure of the tower itself makes the place worth visiting.

Humayun’s Tomb

Humayun’s Tomb, as the name says, holds the tomb of the Mughal Emperor Humayun. It was commissioned to be built by the Emperor’s first wife, Empress Bega Begam, ages ago! The Tomb later went on to be a place for the tombs of Bega Begum herself and several other Mughal Emperors that came, thereby extending the area and the architectural structure itself. The design of this tomb that took more than eighty years to construct consists of adorning intricate details giving the place an air of ancientness yet elegance. The Tomb is surrounded by beautiful gardens and water channels making it an eye-catching site.

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques of our country, was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656 AD. This enormous mosque consists of three gates, four towers and two minarets all built out of appealing red sandstone and white marble. The special and intricate details that went into the construction of this huge place add all the more beauty to the ancient mosque. Anyone drawn to ancient or historical attractions are sure to have a wonderful time here!

Red Fort

Last but certainly not the least is of course the Red Fort. Constructed by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a palace for the Mughal Dynasty and a political center for the state, the fort receives its name from its incredibly captivating red sandstone walls. A lot of the fort’s valuable structures are said to have been destroyed by the British back in the day, yet the Red Fort carries a charm of its own till today that none can deny. The Prime Minister of Indian, as we all know, hoists the tricolored flag of our Nation every year on Independence Day at Red Fort to celebrate the occasion. This does make the place considerably more special!

All these beauties are what you need to experience on your own to feel the novel vibe they hold! So, all the history buffs out there, brace yourselves! If some or all of these places have excited the inner travel bug in you, do not calm it down. Instead, go on portals like Yatra and find cheap flights from Bangalore to Delhi easily and get all the bookings done online. Get them to plan your special vacation for you as you sit back and get ready for you little historical adventure!