Nykaa Luxe expands retail presence; opens store in Bengaluru

Nykaa, India’s largest multi-brand e-commerce beauty platform, celebrated the opening of its first brick-and-mortar Nykaa store at VR Mall, Whitefield, Bangalore. This follows in-line with the e-commerce players Omnichannel approach to beauty retail. The Nykaa Luxe store is positioned on the ground floor of the mall and features brands like Estée Lauder, Clinique, L’Occitane, Ciaté, L.A. Girl along with Nykaa Beauty, the in-house range of cosmetics, offering the discerning beauty shopper a premium luxury experience and a bouquet of brands and categories to choose from.

“With our Omnichannel strategy we will be available at every touch point for our customers. We want to give them to ease to shop a product at their convenience and comfort, whether through online or while visiting a store. The success of our e-commerce store has given us a keen understanding of our customers, who trust our choice and offer,” says Founder and CEO, Nykaa.com, Falguni Nayar. Also present for the afternoon was Head of Offline Retail Strategy, Adwaita Nayar.

Nayar visited VR Mall, Bengaluru to announce the Nykaa Luxe store launch and host The Nykaa Beauty Bar – a beauty animation with masterclasses and expert makeovers, to allow customers a one-on-one interaction with leading brands and products. Setup alongside the Nykaa Luxe store in VR Mall, this edition of the event will have nail enamel brand O.P.I, haircare brand Wella and Nykaa Beauty. This will be the fifth edition of The Nykaa Beauty Bar having already visited Chandigargh, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The afternoon also featured a masterclass with one of India’s most sought after beauty bloggers Ankita Srivastava (Corallista) who spoke about the latest beauty trends to her vast network of followers. Luxury haircare brand wella also conducted a masterclass focusing of their EIMI range of styling products.

Spread over 650 sq feet, the Nykaa Luxe store is sure to add a unique element to the offering at VR Mall as it brings a rare combination of beauty solutions under one roof. Trained beauty experts will be present at the store to offer recommendations and solutions to shoppers.

Nykaa opened its first brick-and-mortar store at T3 Terminal, New Delhi in 2015 and its second store at the domestic arrivals terminal of the T2 Terminal at Mumbai Airport. The opening of this Nykaa Luxe stores is in line with the aim to open 30 offline stores across India by 2020. The stores will also showcase the popular Nykaa Cosmetics products with lipsticks, nail enamels, face compacts, kajals and eyeliners. Currently there are 5 Nykaa Luxe stores across the country including Infiniti Mall – Mumbai, VR Bengaluru and the recently opened store at Khan Market – New Delhi.

Since its launch in 2012, Nykaa has seen a strong growth in the beauty vertical with a current run rate of 600 crores offering over 700 brands and 80,000 products. With a path to profitability by 2017, Nykaa closed its last round of funding to raise Rs 104.3 crore in December 2016.