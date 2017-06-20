Flipkart experiences 6x spike in TV sales over the weekend

Flipkart experienced 6x spike in its sales over the weekend due to its unique delivery and installation proposition.

Matching the excitement of the Champions Trophy Finals and of cricket fans in India, Flipkart introduced a unique proposition for delivery & installation of TVs before the finals went live.

This offer was available to customers in select cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi. While Flipkart completed 97 per cent of delivery and installations before noon on June 18, 35 per cent of delivery and installations were done on same day (June 17) itself. Deliveries on June 18 started as early as 6:00 am, the first one being in Chennai.

In order to closely track each order’s delivery & installation, Flipkart also set up a live war room, with Customer Experience teams connecting with every customer to take feedback on the service.

Speaking on the success, Head – Large Appliances at Flipkart, Sandeep Karwa said, “The unique proposition we offered customers was an industry first and we hope to bring many more such attractive offerings to enhance customer experience.”