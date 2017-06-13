SpiceJet launches luxury e-commerce retail venture, SpiceStyle

SpiceJet, the country’s favourite low-cost carrier has launched its new retail venture, SpiceStyle! In what could arguably turn out to be one of the most exciting retail ventures to hit the Indian markets in recent times, SpiceJet’s new entity, SpiceStyle, promises to change the way people will shop for quality products at competitive prices.

Initially conceived as an in-flight only service, SpiceStyle, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, now exists in the form of an e-commerce portal (www.spicestyle.com). Providing shopping convenience, the SpiceStyle products are available pan-India through online and offline channels. Through this subsidiary, SpiceJet aims to make travel more stylish and a convenient experience for those who travel for business and pleasure, alike.

The new venture will further boost SpiceJet’s ancillary revenue income which has grown from 6 per cent to around 17 per cent in the last two years.

In a new initiative, SpiceStyle has joined hands with the global e-commerce giant, Amazon.in to launch an all new brand store www.amazon.in/spicestyle. The strategic alliance will offer SpiceStyle’s entire portfolio of brands on the shopping portal’s ‘Prime’ section at special launch prices offering discounts at flat 25 per cent.

With this partnership, SpiceStyle is all set to enhance its customer reach and engage a wider audience among active online shoppers. The brand association will now enable customers to freely shop for specially curated, best quality products. SpiceStyle offers products across 17 different categories including a signature Rohit Bal series on Amazon.

Commenting on the partnership, CMD, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of SpiceStyle, an exciting new business venture by SpiceJet, which will help further enhance our ancillary revenue. SpiceStyle promises to provide customers with the same brand experience as the parent airline enabling them to travel in comfort and style. In this new exciting journey, we shall be partnering with leading e-commerce marketplaces to distribute our exclusive range of products, which can also be ordered on-board our flights as well as on SpiceStyle.com.”

Sourced with intensive research and meticulous techniques, the brands offer a calibrated mix of value and mid segment pricing. The airline’s shopping endeavor offers a huge assortment of products ranging from sunglasses, wrist watches, backpacks, silicone luggage tags among others. The new venture also offers an exclusive brand line — Rohit Bal series.