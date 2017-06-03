In Pics: Key growth drivers of e-tail in India

Key growth drivers of e-tail in India Indian online retail has witnessed a surge in recent years and is expected to swell up to 8 per cent of the total industry by 2026, from its contribution of 2 per cent in 2016. There are multiple factors which contribute to the growth of e-tail in India:-

Growth of Digital Penetration With the percolation of mobile devices in the country coupled with increasing Internet penetration, online retail has witnessed tremendous boost in recent years.

Limitation of Brick-and-Mortar Format Majority of brick-and-mortar brands are concentrated in metros and Tier I cities only. This gives an advantage to online retailers as they are not bound by the limitations faced by brick-and-motar retailers.

Increase in Cashless Transactions Cash crunch due to demonetization along with improvement in netbanking facilities has added up in the growth of e-commerce industry in the country.

Growth in Cities Beyond Metros Huge discounts in festive seasons, availability of exclusive products, etc., have made consumers residing in Tier I and Tier II cities migrate to these online channels.