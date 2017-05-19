Chowman gives North Kolkata its first neighbourhood fine dining destination

Marking its territory across the city, from Golf Green to Salt Lake, Chowman has given Kolkata yet another food palate on the food aficionados’ platter. This makes it Chowman’s 10th outlet in the city. Looking at the increasing demand and love for Oriental cuisine among the people of the city, Chowman decided to come up with its new outlet.

Strategically located on BT Road, near Seals Garden Bus Stop, this restaurant also has the Chowman’s signature décor with elegant red and black colour scheme surrounded by low lighting along with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells are thoughtfully put together for a soothing ambiance.

Chowman offers a lavish spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to match every taste bud from Wine & Crab Meat soup to veg starters such as Konjee Crispy three treasure mushroom, Cheese & Spinach Rolland some classic non-veg starters like Honey Glazed Spare Ribs, Golden Fried Fish, Mountain Chili squid, Char Sui Lamb to name a few. The main course in the Oriental Menu is an extension of this holistic thought process with options that include Stir Fried Sea Food Noodles, Egg White Fried rice, Drunken Chicken, Sliced Pork in sweet chilli sauce among the other items. Crab Meat in chilly basil or Butter Garlic Prawn the dishes in the menu represent the wonders of Oriental cuisine and are authentic representations of Asian flavours.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, Chowman Chain of Restaurants, Debaditya Chaudhury, said, “We now have 10 Chowman outlets across the city with more than 50,000 loyal customers. Chowman has over the years democratize the concept of neighbourhood fine dining restaurant in Kolkata. I have always wanted to come up with a restaurant in North Kolkata because we have quite a good number of customers residing in this part of the city.”