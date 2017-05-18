Yakult Danone expands its wings to Goa

Probiotic health drink maker Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd has announced its expansion in Goa with the launch of its popular milk product ‘Yakult’.

Yakult was launched in India in 2008 and has operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Punjab.

“We are happy to launch Yakult in Goa after (getting) positive response from other major markets in India. In Japan, Yakult is a household name and people of all ages drink it as a part of their daily diet,” Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, Minoru Shimada said in a statement.

Launched in 1935, the company sells more than 35 million bottles every day in 38 countries and regions, he said.

Shimada said the company has roped in Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the brand ambassador to spread the concept of probiotic food for healthy living among the masses.

“Indian consumers are increasingly becoming conscious in the realm of health and fitness and opting for products that provide a health benefit. Our year to date sales in India has also seen a steady double digit growth,” Shimada said.

“It is an undisputed fact that consumers are struggling with lifestyle disorders due to erratic and sedentary lifestyle, poor nutrition and lack of adequate sleep. Therefore, there is an urgent need for finding solutions to counter this growing threat,” he added.