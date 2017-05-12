Panasonic to set up refrigerator factory in Haryana

Japanese electronics major Panasonic would soon set up its refrigerator factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu said.

The Japanese envoy, who met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior functionaries, said that investment from Japanese companies in Haryana had considerably increased during the last two and a half years.

“Statistics revealed that maximum number of companies which came to India in 2016 had set up units in Haryana which is a testimony of the increased faith of Japan in Haryana,” he said.

Japan also sought Haryana’s cooperation in setting up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing in the state for imparting skill training to the youth in the manufacturing sector.

Thanking the Haryana government for providing a safe and secure atmosphere to the Japanese people residing in Haryana, the state requested Khattar to allow the setting up of a Japanese Language Cell, and also to start one or two schools, preferably in Gurugram, for Japanese students.

“At present, units of about 341 Japanese companies are operational in the state and about 2,500 Japanese nationals are residing here,” Hiramatsu pointed out.

While assuring all support and cooperation to Japanese companies in the state, Khattar said they should contribute maximum to development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The state government is in the process of establishing an authority through which all CSR activities would be undertaken,” he added.

Khattar said that a major industrial hub is also being developed in Jhajjar district where more Japanese companies are expected to set up units.

Japan has considerable investment in Haryana, with manufacturing units of Japanese companies like Suzuki, Honda and others.

The first big name to establish base in Haryana, Maruti-Suzuki, piloted by Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki was a runaway success in early 1980s.

The big names that have, over the years, lined up to invest in Haryana include Canon, Yakult, Denso, Mitsubishi, Toyo, Daikin, Yokohama, Showa, Nippon, Kansai Paints, Asahi, Stanley and many others.