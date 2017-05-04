Narendra Modi inaugurates Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Patanjali Research Institute here in the presence of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, curiosity has arisen in the world about yoga. A new health policy has come out, which covers various aspects of good health and wellness.”

According to a ANI report: Congratulating Baba Ramdev for popularising yoga across the country, he said, “By promoting yoga, Ramdev is serving the nation. I congratulate Ramdev for popularising yoga and bringing it to the people.”

Prime Minister Modi also placed emphasis on ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyaan’.

“Preventive healthcare needs to be stressed on. We all have to decide and pledge ‘Mai gandagi nahin karunga (I will not live in an unclean and dirty environment),” Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Prime Minister also visited Kedarnath to offer prayers at the sacred shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.