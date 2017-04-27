Hitachi India appoints its first Indian MD

Hitachi India on Thursday appointed Bharat Kaushal as its Managing Director, the first Indian to spearhead the company’s operations in the country.

The new appointment will be effective from June 1. In his new capacity, Kaushal will focus on promoting Hitachi’s Social Innovation Business in India, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Kaushal serves as Chairman of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in India — also the first non-Japanese to be appointed as SMBC India’s CEO.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading a company with an iconic legacy. I will aim at aggressively expanding Hitachi’s Social Innovation Business by building on the core ethos of the company,” said Kaushal.

Kaushal is currently a member of the Indo-Japan Task Force (IJTF) set-up by the two governments.

He is also the Convenor of the Financial Strategy Group to address policy as well as operational level concerns of Japanese Government and private sector institutions pursuing business opportunities in India.