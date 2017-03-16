M.A.C Cosmetics creative director James Gager steps down, Toni Lakis takes his place

James Gager, is resigning from his post of creative director for M.A.C. Cosmetics – a position he has held for 17 years. He will be succeeded by Toni Lakis, his long-time second in command.

Gager has been part of the Estée Lauder Group for 37 years now.

According to a Retail in Asia report: James Gager will continue his tenure with the Estée Lauder group, which he joined in 1979. Effective May 1, he will become senior vice president, creative director and brand development, Estée Lauder Companies.

Gager will work on special projects and will also oversee the creative team of Jo Malone London.

Estée Lauder Companies also owns brands like Bobbi Brown, Kilian, Origins and Too Faced.