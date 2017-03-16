M.A.C Cosmetics creative director James Gager steps down, Toni Lakis takes his place

M.A.C Cosmetics creative director James Gager steps down, Toni Lakis takes his...

, is resigning from his post of creative director for M.A.C. Cosmetics – a position he has held for 17 years. He will be succeeded by , his long-time second in command.

Estée Lauder Companies - which owns M.A.C Cosmetics - also owns brands like Bobbi Brown, Kilian, Origins and Too Faced

Gager has been part of the Estée Lauder Group for 37 years now.

jamesgager-formercreativedirector-maccosmeticsAccording to a Retail in Asia report: James Gager will continue his tenure with the Estée Lauder group, which he joined in 1979. Effective May 1, he will become senior vice president, creative director and brand development, .

Gager will work on special projects and will also oversee the creative team of Jo Malone London.

