Packaging Innovation: Mother’s Recipe introduces Ginger Garlic Paste in tub pack

The demand for convenient and innovative packaging has become integral for any new product launch. Keeping consumer satisfaction and convenience as the aim, Mother’s Recipe recently launched their Ginger Garlic Paste in an innovative 300 gram tub pack.

According to a ANI report: Currently, Ginger Garlic pastes are available in standee pouch, spout standee pouch, glass bottle, plastic bottle, tube packaging and pillow pouch.

Mother’s Recipe is the first brand to introduce this innovative packaging which will offer ultimate convenience, zero wastage, easy storage and authentic taste to consumers.

Head – Business Development, Mother’s Recipe and ELMAC brand, Sanjana Desai was quoted by ANI as saying “A key principle for modern product packaging is that the easier it is to use a product, the more likely it will be accepted by consumers. The demands of the FMCG segment are evolving everyday and consumers are seeking convenience and better packaged products. As a result, we need to continuously innovate in line with the growing consumer expectations while providing our customers with only the best quality and tastiest of products. Our new Ginger Garlic Tub is in line with our aim to liberate our consumers, help them save time and provide convenience while maintaining traditional taste.”

“We have always given utmost priority to consumer convenience and product quality while developing new products. The spout packs had added some convenience in the category, However, retaining the authentic taste of the paste and reducing wastage was a challenge. The new product packaging addresses these issues providing authentic taste without any preservatives (NO sodium benzoate {chemical preservative}) and absolutely zero wastage, as consumer can scoop it out as per their requirement and store it easily.” she was further quoted by ANI as saying.

An essential ingredient in Indian cuisines, the cooking-paste market is estimated at Rs 150 crore and is growing at 30 per cent. Mother’s Recipe products are category leaders in most of the categories and market shares vary from 25 per cent to 40 per cent.

In the cooking paste segment, Mother’s Recipe is one of the leading players commanding a market share of 18 per cent based on Euromonitor estimates. With the launch of this new packaging, the brand expects to grow the market share to at least 22 percent in the first six months.

The product is available in 300 gm for Rs 59 across all hypermarkets, local stores and Mother’s Recipe exclusive outlets and e-store along with all the leading e-grocery platforms.

Recent studies also show that packaging plays almost three times a bigger role in influencing customer satisfaction and repeat purchases in developing markets such as India compared to the US and Japan. While 71 per cent consumers in India say packaging is important to their overall product satisfaction, 24 per cent consumers in the US feel the same way.

The food processing industry has huge potential. The industry is growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent especially in the convenience food category. Indian household’s income is set to grow 3 times in this decade, and the potential for packaged food is expected to grow as income rises. Urbanization has seen a big switch from unbranded to branded products which also aid the growth of packaged food sector. Working population is constantly increasing with 63.5 mn new entrants between 2011 and 2016. The demand from double income no kids’ households helps us provide traditional food to time-challenged moms without compromising on the love that she pours into making food for her family.