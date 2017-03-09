Groupe SEB launches Tefal brand in India

Groupe SEB, world leader in small domestic equipment with a turnover of 5 billion euros in 2016, is all set to revolutionize the cookware and small electrical appliances segment in India. The France-based consortium has launched Tefal with a premium range of products across segments such as Cookware, Food & Drink Preparation, Breakfast, Linen Care and Home Care.

Tefal ingenious and durable products will ensure Indian consumers get the best out of everyday, with the assurance of making their home a better place, in a fast-paced and ever-changing world.

CEO, Groupe SEB India, Sunil Wadhwa said: “Groupe SEB is pleased to launch the flagship premium Brand Tefal in India. This launch is in sync with the Groupe’s strategy to establish leadership position in the market. Tefal’s launch is the next phase in Groupe SEB’s expansion strategy to dominate the market with products which are designed in France, acknowledged for their innovative solutions and are equipped with patented technologies providing perfect results.”

To begin with, Tefal non-stick cookware, steam irons and air purifiers will be available in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. By June 2017, Tefal would be available across 13 metros and mini-metros in the country and product range would also be expanded with the addition of food preparation and breakfast categories. With a gradual expansion in range, Tefal would have an extensive product portfolio available in the market by end of 2017.

Highlighting the importance of India in Groupe SEB’s expansion plans worldwide, Chairman & CEO, Groupe SEB, Mrhierry de La Tour d’Artaise said “Since Maharaja Whiteline became Groupe SEB’s 100 per cent subsidiary, Wadhwa and his team have doubled the sales, they have increased tremendously the product development and the number of after-sales service all around India where we have a state-of- the-art production facility (in Baddi – Himachal Pradesh). After the Maharaja Whiteline brand, we will now introduce in India, one of our most famous international brands: Tefal. We will start with cookware, irons, kitchen appliances and air purifiers. In the second stage, we will be launching food preparation products like juicers, mixer grinders before introducing more and more products. We will start with four cities, then nine and then the whole country. We have big ambitions for India and we will invest a lot here.”

With price points ranging from an affordable Rs 699 for a frying pan to Rs 37,599 for the Masterchef gourmet kitchen machine, the state-of-the-art Tefal products have been designed in France, produced and sourced from global factories.

For now, Tefal plans to introduce more than 40 products across five categories in the market gradually. And there will be more to come thereafter.

Groupe SEB acquired a 100 per cent stake in Maharaja Whiteline in early 2014. Since then, the Groupe SEB India has grown by more than by over 100 per cent, and has introduced more than 170 products in the market. Along with the new products, there has been a phenomenal growth in the global SDA major’s distribution network, not just in the north — erstwhile Maharaja Whiteline’s bastion — but also in many other states in the country.

Groupe SEB India, with its brand Maharaja Whiteline is currently present across all the Indian states with its 22 branch offices. Groupe SEB India is one of the very few appliance companies which has its own state of the art factory. It helps in producing very good quality and durable appliances in India itself.