Indra Nooyi meets PM Modi, tells PepsiCo focusing on health-oriented products

PepsiCo Chairperson Indra Nooyi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered the company’s participation in the Government’s efforts to deliver on national development goals, especially in supporting farmers.

According to a PTI report: She also apprised the Prime Minister on how PepsiCo’s new Quaker Oats products that take traditional recipes can contribute to improving health of Indian consumers.

“As I shared with Prime Minister Modi, PepsiCo is well positioned to help the Government deliver on the national development goals he has outlined for farmers and supporting their livelihoods,” she said in a statement.

Nooyi further said: “The Prime Minister and I had an engaging dialogue on how PepsiCo is making investments to grow, process and use more Indian-grown fruit juice in our sparkling beverages.”

She also said they discussed on how PepsiCo is focusing on new health-oriented products with local recipes.

“We also discussed our launch of new Quaker Oats products that take traditional recipes and add in whole grain Quaker Oats to help Indians start their day in a healthy way,” Nooyi added.

In 2013, PepsiCo had announced that it would invest Rs 33,000 crore in India by 2020, one of its single largest investments in the country, to more than double the capacity of the business here.