E-commerce expected to touch US $50-55 billion by 2021

E-commerce market is expected to be at US $50-55 billion by 2021 from the current US $6-8 billion, according to a recent report by Retailers Association of India and Boston Consulting Group.

The report revealed that on decoding the digital opportunity sectors that could see maximum e-commerce penetration would be consumer electronics, apparel, homeware and furniture, luxury, health, FMCG and food and grocery.

By 2025, consumer electronics would see maximum penetration of e-commerce between 38-42 per cent compared to 13-15 per cent currently, while food and grocery could see the least growth with 1-3 per cent of e-commerce penetration from under 1 per cent currently, the report noted.

In the last three years alone digital buying has increased from 3 per cent in 2013, to 23 per cent in 2016. The overall digital influence on consumers has increased from 9 per cent to 30 per cent during the same period.

The report notes that convenience has overtaken discounts as a key driver for buying online. From 40 per cent in 2014, the report notes that more than 55 per cent purchase online due to convenience.

The digital purchasing has been catalysed by progress in infrastructure, including falling smartphone prices, reducing data charges, and rising smartphone penetration.

“Smartphone penetration has increased from 3 per cent to 30 per cent in the past five years. Besides, the prices fell by up to 50 per cent between 2011 and 2015,” it said.

The report also noted that digital adoption by a user base over 35 years of age is much higher in the past two years alone.

E-commerce adoption has increased 3.8 times from 4 per cent to 15 per cent in the over-35 age group between 2014 and 2016, it said. Similarly, social media adoption has increased 2.9 times from 8 per cent to 23 per cent in the same time period.

The report further noted that in order for companies to take advantage of the current digital wave, they will have to digitise their core business, to unlock significant value.

Besides, consumer engagement, integrating all the channels of sale from website and mobile to in-store, and collaborating with marketplaces is key, the report noted.