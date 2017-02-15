BigBasket ties up with Freecharge for easy, convenient shopping

FreeCharge on Wednesday announced a tie-up with bigbasket.com to enable secure, easy and convenient grocery shopping experience to customers.

The company, which has tie ups already with retail chains like Hypercity, M.K. retail, and Heritage Fresh aims to further strengthen its presence in the grocery and shopping category with this association.

Through this tie-up, customers can now enable easy less than 10 second cashless payments across cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Mysore, Coimbatore, Vijayawada-Guntur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Lucknow-Kanpur, Gurgaon, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Nagpur, Patna, Indore and Chandigarh Tricity and help customers shop across categories from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon, said, “We are happy to associate with bigbasket.com, one of the leading online grocery stores in India, whose aim is to address the basic day-to- day consumer problems, which is what we focus on at FreeCharge as well. Through this association, customers can choose to not just shop for groceries from the comfort of their homes but also pay using FreeCharge app for the same just by tapping on their smartphones. At FreeCharge, we aim to create an ecosystem of frictionless, secure and convenient shopping and payment experience to the consumers and this is another step towards our goal.”

In order to make the payment, the customer can go to the BigBasket website and after placing the order, select FreeCharge as a payment option to complete the transaction.

Starting next week, all the consumers having the BigBasket App will also be able to use FreeCharge as the payment option.

“We are looking forward to the association with Freecharge. This is a very important integration for us – aimed at helping a lot of our tier 2 and metro customers to pay online with ease,” says Co-founder and CMO, Bigbasket.com, Vipul Parekh.

Bigbasket.com, is India’s largest online food and grocery store with over 18,000 products and over a 1000 brands in their offerings right from fresh fruits and vegetables, rice and dals, spices and seasonings to packaged products, beverages, personal care products, etc. delivering over 55,000 order every day.