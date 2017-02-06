Dabur brings Sri Lankan Ayurvedic beauty brand Spice Island to India

NewU, a beauty retail venture by homegrown FMCG major Dabur, is bringing Sri Lankan Ayurvedic beauty brand Spice Island to India to strengthen its portfolio. Spice Island, which will be retailed exclusively at NewU outlets, will have a range of premium skin care, bath and body care, and hair care products.

NewU Chief Operating Officer Vijay Shanker was quoted by PTI as saying: “We are confident that the Spice Island range will meet the aspirations of the modern day consumer and further establish NewU as the preferred destination for all beauty care needs of the Indian consumer.”

The renowned Sri Lankan brand will help people re-connect with Ayurvedic means of skin care and healing, he added.

The Spice Island range will include shampoos, body butter, day cream, night cream, shower gels and body lotion priced in the range of Rs 649 to Rs 1,399.

NewU plans to expand the Spice Island range to host of other beauty products such as face wash, the company said.

This is the second international brand to be introduced by NewU, which presently operates over 70 stores in India.

Prior to this, NewU had launched Jaquline USA in India with a range of Nail Care and Nail Styling products.

NewU stores are lifestyle retail stores under the company name of H&B Stores Ltd, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dabur India.