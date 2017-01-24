Flipkart’s new record: Sells 2 lakh Redmi Note 4 phones in first few minutes of sale

Flipkart claims it set a record of sorts of Monday selling two lakh units of the Redmi Note 4 within a few minutes of the sale being launched on the website.

The sale drew a phenomenal response from customers in India, and the unprecedented number of phones sold, made this the biggest-ever sale of any smartphone in India, Flipkart said in a press release.

Over 2 million unique customers visited the product page of Redmi Note 4 with almost one million notify me requests before the device went live on Flipkart.

Commenting on the success, Head of Mobiles at Flipkart, Ajay Yadav said, “Over the last few years, we have seen an increasing demand for affordable, premium-grade smartphones drawing interest among consumers. The phenomenal response we have seen with the Redmi Note 4, once again indicates the trust and value that our customers place in Flipkart when it comes to shopping for their favourite mobile phones.”

“Flipkart has been the preferred partner of choice for leading global phone brands, and with these exclusive partnerships coupled with our easy payment options, we will continue to lead and innovate in this space,” he added.

Redmi Note 4, which made its world debut in India, is available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

“Redmi Note 4 is a step above Redmi Note 3 in every sense. It comes with its enhanced innovations in Design, Camera and battery performance making it one of the most power efficient devices in the market. It gives us every reason to be extremely bullish about it in the Indian market and we are extremely humbled by the love of Mi Fans it has received in the first sale itself. This also gives us faith to keep working hard to make higher quantity of products available to all our fans with the support of our exclusive partner Flipkart,” said Head of Online Sales at Xiaomi, Raghu Reddy.