E-commerce logistics firm VDeliver raises funds to launch innovative services

VDeliver, a hyper-local logistics enterprise, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Hyderabad-based KLCP Holdings and Australia-based Boss Consulting.

VDeliver will use the funds generated to launch an array of innovative services including ‘Via VDeliver’, to facilitate easier e-commerce deliveries at corporate offices and gated communities.

A leader in intra-city logistics, VDeliver has been among the first in the industry to build a technology-focused logistics business since 2011.

The company has fulfilled more than 1,50,000 orders across 18 different business segments like last mile logistics, online meat sellers, boutiques, eCommerce, apparel renting platforms, photo studios, premium gifting companies and organic fruits.

VDeliver has been assisting brands like Gati Ltd., CallHealth, 1mg, Hexaware Technologies, Oye Happy, Zopper.

The order fulfilment is done as quick as 60 minutes based on the requirement, the company said in a statement.

Srinivas Madhavam, founder and CEO of VDeliver said the company will also ramp up its white-labelled logistics services for businesses. A market leader in Hyderabad and with strong presence in Chennai, the company will soon be expanding its operations to Pune and Mumbai.