MasterChef Shipra Khanna launches her first restaurant in CP

Masterchef Shipra Khanna launched her 1st restaurant, The Darzi Bar and Kitchen in the national capital.

According to a ANI report: The restaurant offers a selection of Indian Fusion, Progressive Indian and European Cuisine bringing in a completely fresh view to the whole dining experience.

The Darzi Bar and Kitchen deliver a new and improved way to set a mood for an all round tailored experience. It led to a way to provide a made to measure experience, making sure that the whole idea catered to an exclusive tailor-made selection for each customer by measuring their likes and dislikes.

Speaking about her brainchild, MasterChef Shipra Khanna was quoted by ANI as saying, “Tailor-made food and beverages are for your belly as clothes are tailor made for the body. This is the essence of The Darzi Bar and Kitchen, of course not to miss out on the whole ambience which too is tailor made!!”

The launch was graced with amazing performances by singer Jasbir Jassi and actor Chandrachur Singh alongside many known personalities who were witnessed enjoying the food and ambience including Raja Randhir Singh, Anupama Verma, Shikha Swaroop and many more.