Lingerie brands Blush, Elegant Moments make India foray

Canada-based lingerie brand Blush and American brand Elegant Moments have made an entry into the Indian market through The Lingerie Store (TLS), a lingerie aggregator.

The online lingerie boutique offers exquisitely designed and wide range of lingerie. The announcement of the brands making their India debut via the online portal was made on Monday.

“Our portal will empower women to effortlessly buy lingerie from various leading brands, anytime and anywhere,” said, Co-founder, TLS, Rosmin Kunnathottathil in a statement.

She added: “At TLS, we believe in pampering our customers with an exclusively curated range of lingerie that represents the best of us and are appropriate for special occasions, romantic getaways, honeymoons and weddings.”