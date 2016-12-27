‘Amul girl’ to make an appearance on merchandise soon

The adorable Amul girl could soon find her way into living rooms and kitchens, beyond the topical ads on newspapers with the dairy major mulling over launch of merchandise based on her.

A range of items ranging from key rings to fridge magnets and polka dot frocks may be sold over its 8,000 Amul milk parlours across the country.

“We will consider to come up with merchandise based around Amul butter girl. We will take a final decision on this in next 2-3 months,” Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director RS Sodhi said. GCMMF sells dairy products under the Amul brand.

“We can bring many merchandise like key rings, cups and frocks. We can sell these merchandise through our over 8,000 milk parlours across the country,” he said.

Sodhi was speaking at the book launch ‘Amul India 3.0’ yesterday here. The book was launched by eminent advertising and media personalities Santosh Desai, Indrajit Hazra, Rahul Da Cunha and Jai Arjun Singh.

“We are known from the campaign. So we are happy,” Sodhi said, adding that the campaign, being run for last 50 years, has huge credibility.

“Amul girl has commented on everyone. Nobody has displayed anger. Amul girl is like daughter. We know what she is saying is correct,” Sodhi said.

Amul’s ‘India 3.0’ book launched

Covering topical grounds and popular incidents from the contemporary context, Indian dairy cooperative Amul launched the updated edition of ‘Amul’s India 3.0’ here on Monday.

The book was unveiled by social commentator Santosh Desai, Amul’s Managing Director R.S. Sodhi, and journalists Indrajit Hazra, Rahul Da Cunha and Jai Arjun Singh. They shared many insights and observations shared about the iconic ‘Amul Girl’.

“The creativity of the campaign has carried it through for so long. I often realise that it’s not the butter that people recognise the brand for immediately, but the Amul girl campaign,” R.S. Sodhi said during the launch.

Santosh Desai spoke about her relevance in contemporary times, her larger role in the society, and her continuing resonance among other aspects.

He further added, “The Amul girl, belongs to all who have grown up with her around, and is the spokesperson of the times.”

While Rahul Da Cunha wondered about whether the ‘Amul Girl’ needs to change, journalist Indrajit Hazra reflected that she needn’t as everything around her is changing.

With celebrity contributing writers including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor, Arnab Goswami, Karan Johar and colourful Amul adverts, Amul’s India 3.0 is a book with takes on fifty years of India’s history.

The writers look at how the ‘Amul girl’ has over the years covered the nation’s concerns and obsessions, specially politics, Bollywood and cricket.

(With inputs from IANS)