Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Zomato starts crowd-supported weather infrastructure network

PTI
By PTI
10
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The network, weatherunion.com, provides localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and rainfall

New Delhi: Food aggregator Zomato has launched a crowd-supported weather infrastructure network consisting of 650 on-ground stations to provide real-time information on key parameters such as temperature and rainfall, its co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday.

The network, weatherunion.com, provides localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and rainfall, among others, Goyal said.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, Goyal said that weatherunion.com, which is presently available in 45 large cities, shall be expanded to other Indian cities “very soon”.

“At Zomato, it was crucial for us to have access to precise and real-time weather information to make the right business decisions to serve our customers better. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to develop a solution capable of empowering us on this front,” Goyal stated.

He also informed that a lot of Zomato employees have hosted weather stations at their homes.

“As we look forward to further expanding this infrastructure, we welcome volunteers who want to provide us space on their premises to install these weather stations and contribute to nation-building,” Goyal said.

He shared that all institutions and companies will be provided “free access” to the weatherunion.com database for public good.

“Multiple companies and public institutions should use real-time weather data, to boost the productivity of our economy,” the Zomato CEO stated.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Baby Forest Opens its First Flagship Store in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall

 The store showcases the brand's comprehensive range of baby care products, all meticulously crafted using Ayurvedic principles and natural...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.