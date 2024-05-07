Register Now
Carrier Midea India launches its first store

Indiaretailing Bureau
Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop Store
Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop features a variety of cooling solutions for individuals and businesses

New Delhi: Air-conditioner seller Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. has launched its first store Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop in Gurugram, a press release said on Tuesday.

The new store features a variety of split air conditioners, alongside ducted units, cassette units, tower units, and a complete range of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems for residential as well as commercial purposes.

The launch event took place at Golf Course Road, Gurugram, in the presence of Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd.

“As a first, we are thrilled to launch Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop, bringing Midea’s advanced air-conditioning technology together in one place to create a unique comfort solution experience for today’s discerning customers seeking high technology and quality,” said Mahajan.

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Carrier and Midea Group Co. Ltd. Carrier Midea India has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Carrier residential air conditioners and residential and light commercial range of Midea air conditioners in India.

Carrier, a Fortune 500 company, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, is present in 160 countries, with more than 53,000 employees and has more than 14000 active patents.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is also owned by Fortune 500 and specializes in HVAC, home appliances, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. The brand is present in 200 countries and has 62,000 authorized patents.

