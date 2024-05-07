Accelerating scale of India’s Retail: Phygital Retail Convention set to unfold for a riveting forum

The who’s who of retail will convene at Retail’s largest convention PRC 2024 on 8-9 May at The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to discuss taking retail to the next level…

New Delhi: Spotlighting the nation’s robust retail ecosystem and its evolution, India’s largest retail intelligence event, Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) by the IMAGES Group is gearing up to host industry aficionados and pre-eminent brands for a 2-day long convention, expected to unveil consequential insights into the world of retail.

Taking place on 8 and 9 May at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Accelerate Retail @ Scale. With a focus on this critical topic, the who’s who of retail will delve deep into the operations of the retail sector in the world’s sixth largest economy.

With the retail sector contributing approximately 10% to the country’s GDP, PRC 2024 will uncover the key elements of the industry which foster transformation further strengthening the stance of the sector to cater to the requirements of all stakeholders with unmatched precision and efficiency.

Exploring diverse facets of retail such as e-commerce, marketing, merchandising, physical shops, supply chain, payments and more, industry stalwarts will participate in panel discussions, presentations and fireside chats on a vast array of topics to collaboratively envision the future of industry, where players are better connected through state-of-the-art products, ideas and innovations.

“We are delighted to bring up the curtain on another edition of PRC and welcome everyone for a profound experience. With the theme being ‘Accelerate Retail @Scale’, the convention is set to bring to light some compelling facts pertaining to the growth of retail in Bharat – the 4th largest preferred retail destination globally,” Bhavesh Pitroda, director and chief executive officer, IMAGES Group said.

“From evolutions in supply chain to devising strategies to achieve higher customer satisfaction, this edition of the PRC is sure to be an engaging and engrossing experience for all. We look forward to hosting all participants with an enthusiastic spirit, sharing the same passion for retail,” he added.

Key Highlights

The event will witness the launch of India Phygital Index 2024 report, which will feature an in-depth multi-channel commerce preparedness analysis of more than 250 Indian retailers and brands.

Other highlights include: The unveiling of the report – Retail in India: Inside the World’s Most Dynamic Consumer Landscape, The India Retail Brain Game – India’s Smartest Retail Quiz conducted by legendary quiz master Siddhartha Basu and The IMAGES Retail Awards 2024 – Honouring outstanding achievements in every major format and category of modern retail in India.

Click here to learn more about what else to expect at PRC 2024.

Stalwarts as speakers

Eminent leaders who will participate at PRC include: Damodar Mall, CEO – Grocery, Reliance Retail and author of SupermarketWala; Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions; Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands; Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, Reliance Retail; Kavindra Mishra, ED & CEO, Shoppers Stop; Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan;, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs; Sushant Dash, CEO, Starbucks; Rahul Agrawal, CEO, Barbeque Nation;, Apeksha Gupta, CEO, John Jacobs; Jo Black, CEO & Co-founder; bbase Design Group; Mithun Appaiah, CEO, Wow! Momo, FMCG; Shibu Philips, Director – Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India; Rajneet Kohli, CEO & ED, Britannia; Abhijeet Anand, Founder & CEO, abCoffee; Shubham Gupta, Founder, Bonkers Corner; Sachin Agarwal, COO, Nature’s Basket; Rajendra Kalkar, Business Head – Retail & Hospitality, Adani Realty; Juan De Lascurain, CEO, Dream Big World and many more.

About Phygital Retail Convention

PRC is India’s go-to retail intelligence event. It aims to bring together multiple stakeholders in global retail businesses to hack the most critical disruption-ready strategies around consumer behaviours, technology and innovation.