Poshn raises $4 mn in pre-series funding round

Earlier in 2022, the startup raised $ 4 million in equity in a seed round

New Delhi: Foodtech startup Poshn on Monday it has raised $ 4 million in equity and $ 2 million in debt in pre-series A funding round led by Prime venture partners and Zephyr Peacock India.

“Poshn plans to use the fresh funds to build further its innovative stack of solutions that address the gaps in the system. Besides, it will use the funds to expand the business to global markets with imports/ exports in profitable categories to Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries,” the company said in a statement.

Poshn’s full-stack approach to simplify the food supply chain will help the startup grow 5x in revenue in the next two years and become PAT-positive in the next 12 months, the statement said.

Earlier in 2022, the startup raised $ 4 million in equity in a seed round with Prime Venture Partner and Zephyr Peacock.