Rabanne launches 1Million Golden Oud fragrance in India

Department store chain Shoppers Stop will be the exclusive partner for the global fragrance in India

Bengaluru: Cult luxury fragrance brand Rabanne has launched its new 1Million Golden Oud fragrance in India exclusively on Shoppers Stop, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“We are thrilled about the Rabanne 1 Million Golden Oud launching on Shoppers Stop and are delighted to be the exclusive partner for this global fragrance in India,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop.

“We definitely look forward to expanding our portfolio this year with more global luxury fragrances, aiming to meet the rapidly growing demand in India’s luxury market,” he added.

Rabanne introduced the 1Million fragrance series in 2008. The fragrance 1 Million Golden Oud made its debut in 2024, and has also established its presence in the Middle Eastern market.

Spanish perfume brand Rabanne was founded by Francisco Rabaneda, more commonly known under the pseudonym of Paco Rabanne. The brand offered its very first fragrance Calandre for women in 1969.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Spread across 106 department stores in 56 cities, the company also operates seven premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 88 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced and SSBeauty, 23 airport doors and Intune stores occupying an area of 4.1 million sq. ft.