Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Rabanne launches 1Million Golden Oud fragrance in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Department store chain Shoppers Stop will be the exclusive partner for the global fragrance in India 

Bengaluru: Cult luxury fragrance brand Rabanne has launched its new 1Million Golden Oud fragrance in India exclusively on Shoppers Stop, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“We are thrilled about the Rabanne 1 Million Golden Oud launching on Shoppers Stop and are delighted to be the exclusive partner for this global fragrance in India,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop.

“We definitely look forward to expanding our portfolio this year with more global luxury fragrances, aiming to meet the rapidly growing demand in India’s luxury market,” he added.

Rabanne introduced the 1Million fragrance series in 2008. The fragrance 1 Million Golden Oud made its debut in 2024, and has also established its presence in the Middle Eastern market.

Spanish perfume brand Rabanne was founded by Francisco Rabaneda, more commonly known under the pseudonym of Paco Rabanne. The brand offered its very first fragrance Calandre for women in 1969.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Spread across 106 department stores in 56 cities, the company also operates seven premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 88 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced and SSBeauty, 23 airport doors and Intune stores occupying an area of 4.1 million sq. ft. 

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Cyber attack, data breach among top risks for businesses in India: Survey

Cyber attacks and data breaches were placed seventh in the 2021 business risks surveyNew Delhi: Cyber attacks and data breaches...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.