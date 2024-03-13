Register Now
Profitability should be the main target for 2024: Shailesh Chaturvedi

By Indiaretailing Bureau
New Delhi: Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Arvind Fashions said the company is cautiously optimistic and that its focus on profitable growth will continue this year.

Chaturvedi added that there are a lot of smart execution plans with a focus on building categories and opening bigger and better-looking stores.

“We are revitalising the growth of our brands, and we have done well as a company last three years or so and we hope to continue doing that,” Chaturvedi added on the company’s past performance.

Speaking about the outlook for 2024, Chaturvedi added that the the focus of industry should be on profitable growth. Adding on to the expectations from the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention to be held in Mumbai in May 2024, Chaturvedi again pointed out that the above-mentioned things should be the central theme of PRC with a focus on how businesses can grow profitable.

