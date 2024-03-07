Register Now
Beauty wellness brand Dr.Rashel opens first store in Mumbai

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The store is located at Prakash Building, R.B. Mehta Marg, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Beauty wellness brand Dr.Rashel, owned by Petrol Perfume group, has opened its flagship skincare store in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The store is located at Prakash Building, R.B. Mehta Marg, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

“As we embark on this exciting journey with our new store in Mumbai, we are thrilled to offer a diverse range of vegan beauty elixirs that cater to the unique needs of our customers,” said Devji Hathiyani, co-founder of Dr.Rashel.

The brand is aiming to establish over 150 franchise stores across India in the next two years.

“At Dr.Rashel, we are driven by a passion to redefine beauty standards and empower individuals to embrace their natural selves. Our commitment to delivering high-performance yet affordable products that are clean, safe, and meet high-quality beauty solutions reflects our dedication to our customers’ well-being,” said Pravin Bera, co-founder of Dr.Rashel.

Founded in 2013, the Mumbai-based retailer specializes in providing skincare, body care, and hair care products.

