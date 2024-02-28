Register Now
BharatX partners with e-commerce logistics platform ClickPost

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: Pxhere
This collaboration is set to focus on increasing conversions for merchants which sell high value goods online

Bengaluru: Fintech startup BharatX has partnered with the e-commerce logistics technology platform ClickPost, the companies said in a joint press release on Tuesday. This collaboration is set to focus on increasing conversions for merchants which sell high-value goods online.

“With BharatX’s product, brands can provide a trustworthy credit option to their users by allowing them to White-Label BharatX’s credit platform as their own, similar to how large firms like Ola/Amazon have done with Amazon PayLater and Ola Postpaid,” said Mehul Jindal, co-founder of BharatX.

“ClickPost’s expertise in the D2C space allows us to enable access to this option to a wider set of e-commerce merchants,” Mehul added.

The synergy aims to provide a comprehensive, seamless shopping experience for consumers and is poised to set new benchmarks in e-commerce efficiency, customer satisfaction, and conversion rates, especially for those looking to optimize their spending on digital advertising, the release added.

“Clickpost and BharatX’s partnership reflects a strategic move to leverage each company’s strengths to improve the e-commerce landscape. This partnership seeks to improve the online shopping experience, making it more transparent and customer-friendly, leading to higher brand trust amongst online shoppers for retailers,” said Prashant Gupta, co-founder of ClickPost.

BharatX, known for its buy now pay later (BNPL) options, provides users a credit offering by partnering with the brand they shop with. Its technology enables access to over 350 million Indians without formal credit sources.

ClickPost is a multi-carrier shipping platform catering to a diverse clientele including prominent brands such as Puma, Adidas, Kapiva, and Walmart. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company has extended its services to over 220 countries worldwide.

