Bombay Shirt Company opens at Select Citywalk, Saket

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The newly opened store is located on the second floor of the Select Citywalk

New Delhi: Mumbai-based apparel and fashion brand Bombay Shirt Company has opened a new store at the Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket, Delhi, the mall’s social media handle wrote on Thursday.

The newly opened store is located on the second floor of the mall.

“Experience the epitome of custom-made mastery as The Bombay Shirt Company unveils its couture haven at Nexus Select Citywalk,” said Nexus Select Citywalk in a LinkedIn post.

Bombay Shirt Company, founded in 2012 specialises in custom shirts for men, and women and e-commerce according to the details of its LinkedIn profile.

The company has raised a funding of $8 million, the profile details added.  Its different brands include Bombay Shirt Company, Cityof, Korra and Pause.

According to the company’s official website, it has its presence in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad,  Jaipur, and Pune with one store each, Bengaluru with three stores, Delhi-NCR with four stores, Mumbai with seven stores and one international store in New York making its total count to 20 stores.

