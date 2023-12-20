Delhivery starts operations at its Bhiwandi trucking terminal

This is Delhivery’s second mega facility after its facility in Tauru, Haryana that became operational in 2021

Mumbai: Logistics operator Delhivery Ltd. on Wednesday said it has commenced operations at its largest trucking terminal in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

This is the company’s second mega facility after its facility in Tauru, Haryana that became operational in 2021.

Built over 12,00,000 square feet of land area, the mega-gateway facility consolidates the company’s multiple existing Bhiwandi operations and comprises an automated hub, sortation, freight handling, and e-commerce returns operations, Delhivery said in a statement.

The facility’s automation system is equipped to process over 32,000 shipments and 17,000 freight units per hour, it said.

“Our expanded Bhiwandi gateway will enable us to increase capacity for Mumbai and the West Zone’s large and SME freight shippers while maintaining world-class service reliability and efficiency,” Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delhivery, said.

Apart from Tauru and Bhiwandi, a third similar facility in Bengaluru is also expected to become operational in the next year, the company said.