Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply ChainSupply Chain, Logistics, Warehousing

Delhivery starts operations at its Bhiwandi trucking terminal

PTI
By PTI
9
0
Delhivery
Must Read
PTI
PTI

This is Delhivery’s second mega facility after its facility in Tauru, Haryana that became operational in 2021

Mumbai: Logistics operator Delhivery Ltd. on Wednesday said it has commenced operations at its largest trucking terminal in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

This is the company’s second mega facility after its facility in Tauru, Haryana that became operational in 2021.

Built over 12,00,000 square feet of land area, the mega-gateway facility consolidates the company’s multiple existing Bhiwandi operations and comprises an automated hub, sortation, freight handling, and e-commerce returns operations, Delhivery said in a statement.

The facility’s automation system is equipped to process over 32,000 shipments and 17,000 freight units per hour, it said.

“Our expanded Bhiwandi gateway will enable us to increase capacity for Mumbai and the West Zone’s large and SME freight shippers while maintaining world-class service reliability and efficiency,” Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delhivery, said.

Apart from Tauru and Bhiwandi, a third similar facility in Bengaluru is also expected to become operational in the next year, the company said.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

DOMS Industries makes market debut, shares surge 68%

The DOMS Industries stock listed at Rs 1,400 on both BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 77.21% from...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In