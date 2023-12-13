NHAI inks pact to develop multi-modal logistics park at Nagpur at Rs 673 crore

This project is poised to be the first multi-modal logistics park (MLP) in Maharashtra under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI has signed an agreement to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in Nagpur at Rs 673 crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement further said that this project is poised to be the first MMLP in Maharashtra under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

“NHAI has signed an agreement with M/s DC Multi-Modal Park (Nagpur) Limited, an SPV of M/S DeltaBulk Shipping India Pvt Ltd, for the development of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nagpur.

“The MMLP will be developed in an area of 150 acres under the Public Private Partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 673 crore,” it noted.

According to the statement, the MMLP will provide facilities, such as warehouses, cold storage, intermodal transfers, handling facilities for container terminals, and bulk/break-bulk cargo terminals, along with value-added services.