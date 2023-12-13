Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

DailyObject opens first store in Gurgaon

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
16
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The store is designed to offer a unique retail experience where customers can browse and interact with products without assistance

New Delhi: Accessories brand DailyObjects has announced its first offline store called Playground at the DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, a release by the company stated.

The layout, furnishings and fixtures have been modular solutions that can be adapted to suit different needs.

The store is designed to offer a unique retail experience where customers can browse and interact with products without assistance. The store doesn’t carry the entire product range, encouraging a more curated and immersive shopping experience.

“For the offline strategy, I was determined to break the traditional retail model moulds to bring more authenticity to the brand experience at the store. Demonstrating innovation and experimentation in retail experience and seeing harmonisation of seemingly disparate tech and lifestyle portfolios merge so cohesively have been the key highlights for me,” said Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder, DailyObjects.

Founded by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha in 2012, DailyObjects is a Gurugram-based design-driven lifestyle brand that offers lifestyle accessories.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

GKB Opticals reopens revamped flagship stores in Kolkata

The refurbished GKB Opticals stores were inaugurated by Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta New Delhi: Optical retail chain GKB Opticals has...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In