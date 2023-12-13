DailyObject opens first store in Gurgaon

The store is designed to offer a unique retail experience where customers can browse and interact with products without assistance

New Delhi: Accessories brand DailyObjects has announced its first offline store called Playground at the DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, a release by the company stated.

The layout, furnishings and fixtures have been modular solutions that can be adapted to suit different needs.

The store is designed to offer a unique retail experience where customers can browse and interact with products without assistance. The store doesn’t carry the entire product range, encouraging a more curated and immersive shopping experience.

“For the offline strategy, I was determined to break the traditional retail model moulds to bring more authenticity to the brand experience at the store. Demonstrating innovation and experimentation in retail experience and seeing harmonisation of seemingly disparate tech and lifestyle portfolios merge so cohesively have been the key highlights for me,” said Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder, DailyObjects.

Founded by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha in 2012, DailyObjects is a Gurugram-based design-driven lifestyle brand that offers lifestyle accessories.