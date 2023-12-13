Google News
beatXP sales rise 11 times to Rs 250 crore during festive season sale

PTI
By PTI
Image Credit: beatXP
beatXP, which sells fitness technology products, claims to have registered sales of only Rs 22 crore during the September-November festive season a year ago

New Delhi: Smart devices company beatXP sales grew by 11 times to around Rs 250 crore during the festive season between September and November this year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

beatXP, which sells fitness technology products, claims to have registered sales of only Rs 22 crore during the September-November festive season a year ago.

“The impressive surge in revenue, unit sales, and profit margins, including a record-breaking revenue of Rs 250 crore during the festive sale season in September, October, and November, is a testament to the collective dedication of the entire beatXP team,” Dhuwan said

Unit sales for beatXP surged over three-fold to 13.7 lahks in 2023 from 4.2 lakh units in 2022.

“As we look to the future, our aim is to triple our revenue by December 2024, setting an ambitious goal for our growth. Our strategic pillars — advanced technology, affordability, and consumer-centricity — will continue to be the driving force as we pursue aggressive brand growth,” Dhuwan said.

Alongside the revenue and unit sales growth, beatXP claimed to have recorded an improvement in profit margins by 20 per cent compared to the previous year on account of a dedicated focus on operational efficiency.

