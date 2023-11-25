Here’s how Osiamart by Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. is winning the hearts of millions of customers in Gujarat with its chain of hypermarkets

Osia Hypermart launched its first 10,000 sq. ft. store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014 and today operates a network of 43 stores across more than 15 cities of the state. Incorporated as Mapple Exim Private Limited in October 2013, the company changed its name to Mapple Exim Limited.

Promoted by Dhirendra Gautam Chopra and Kavita Dhirendra Chopra, who own a 63% stake in the company, Mapple Exim Limited was renamed as Osia Hyper Retail Limited in September 2017. Osia Ltd. came out with an SME initial public offering (IPO) in March 2019 and raised Rs.39 crore (16 lakh shares issued @ Rs.252 per share) to fund its expansion to newer geographies.

In June 2023, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs3.70 crore with a growth of 231% year-on-year as per its reports.

In the past two years, the brand opened over 20 stores to earn the reputation of being one of the fastest-growing food & grocery chains in Gujarat. In addition to essentials, the stores offer menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and handbags, household accessories, lingerie, and gifts.

The USP

Osia offers food and non-food categories in a 50:50 ratio, which the company feels is its biggest USP. Despite maintaining a balance between food and non-food, the company’s core strength lies in the non-food category.

Apart from the wide product range, assortment mix, and competitive pricing, Osia also floats eye-catching schemes and offers. These include gifts on a minimum purchase, attractive discounts and combos which have helped in creating customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Product offering

FMCG (groceries, home care, beauty and personal care, baby food, sanitary, dairy and beverages) household items (kitchenware, plastic items, steel, crockery and cleaning items), home furnishing, home and décor, gifting items, fashion and lifestyle, luggage and footwear.

The brand sources products from manufacturers from across the world.

Marketing & Promotions

Osia has been offering weekend offers like instant cashback, gifts and product discounts, as part of their marketing strategy.

The brand has 12+1 offers for loyal customers. Customers can shop for 12 months with a minimum bill value of Rs.4000 and get 1-month shopping of similar bill value free.

Furthermore, Osia always sells products at a discount and never at the maximum retail price.

There are different margins for different categories. Also, to stay competitive, the brand focuses on differential pricing in stores.

It runs festive offers for its online customers, providing a wide range of stocks and express delivery.

Expansion Plans

The brand has a retail presence of 780,000 sq. ft. in Gujarat. It also has one store in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and two in Dubai and has plans to expand in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP, and UP. The ultimate vision is to reach 150 hypermarket stores and 21 lakh sq. ft. space in the coming two years.