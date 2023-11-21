D2C brand Snitch eyes offline expansion; plans to open 8 stores

With its first physical store in Bengaluru, Snitch aims at expansion across metros while also keeping the focus on the online market

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based D2C Men’s fashion brand Snitch has announced the opening of eight new offline stores across the major cities of India.

The move is aimed at establishing an offline presence this fiscal year by unveiling new brick-and-mortar stores, a press release by the company announced on Tuesday.

The new stores will be spread across major cities like Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. At present, Snitch has a physical store in Bengaluru, which was opened earlier this year.

“Our goal is to create a seamless shopping experience where customers can see, feel, and connect with our brand on a whole new level,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder, Snitch.

“While our offline presence is important, we are also committed to our online presence, including e-commerce platforms and our Official Website and App”, Dungarwal added.

Featured in the second season of Shark Tank India, Snitch offers products that align with the latest trends in fast fashion.

News agency PTI has earlier reported that the company has acquired about 1.5 million customers now, and the target is to reach 25 million plus consumers in the next four years. In addition, it also plans an IPO by FY29.