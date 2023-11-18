Exploring the Largest Mall of Faridabad

Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. Pacific Group’s ‘The Mall of Faridabad’, brings many
firsts to the emerging town in Haryana, including the brands, expereince and scale
New Delhi: Retail real estate player Pacific Group opened the gates of its latest shopping centre,‘The Mall of Faridabad’ in Haryana for customers in the second week of October 2023. Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. and situated in NIT, Faridabad, the mall brings about 90 brands under one roof. The Mall of Faridabad has a huge three-story Lifestyle multi-brand store spread across 30,000 sq. ft., and a two-story Max multi-brand store spread across 16,000 sq. ft. with a diverse collection of products from multiple brands for all age groups and genders.
The mall boasts a staggering 91 entrances, offering unparalleled convenience to shoppers. Apart from the multi-brand stores, the mall also has independent stores from well-known brands like Asics, Being Human and Caratlane.
Abhishek Bansal, executive director of Pacific Group, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are proud to introduce ‘The Mall of Faridabad,’ which is a testament to our commitment to offering top-notch retail experiences. Faridabad is an upcoming part of the Delhi-NCR region with an evolving consumer profile. With a wide array of renowned brands and a focus on convenience, this mall is set to become a go-to destination for shoppers in Faridabad.”
The USP
The mall houses 100 plus national and international brands in varied categories spread across four floors. These include Lifestyle, Homecentre, Deerika Hypermarket, Max, Zudio, Starbucks, GAP, Meena Bazaar and Da Milano. These esteemed brands, alongside many others, will provide an exceptional shopping experience for visitors.
Brands like GAP, Nykaa Luxe, and Apple are being brought to Faridabad for the very first time at the mall. The F&B portfolio boasts of well-known names like Café Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, and Punjab Grill. In addition, it has a multiplex and a large food court. Timezone, an entertainment center for families, will be the first of its kind in Faridabad.
The Badi Khushiyon Ka Bada Mall will be the new center of activity in Faridabad, offering everything from cutting-edge fashion to mind-blowing entertainment.
The Launch
The Mall of Faridabad’s grand inauguration was an incredible spectacle. With a dance performance and a lamp-lighting ceremony that created the ideal atmosphere for the entire event, the evening was captivating.
|Standout Features
Key Events/ Campaigns
Extensive marketing campaigns are scheduled for the post launch activity of the mall. The pre-launch campaigns were done in form of Outdoor media, RWA branding, leaflet distribution, look walker activity, print ads, radio, direct mail campaign, digital marketing, third-party platforms, exclusive interviews with the spokesperson, press releases, launch coverage, PR coverage, industry stories, local partnerships and alliances. The mall will be conducting similar activities for the post launch as well.
The events which are in pipeline are:
- Celebrity Meet & Greet
- Themed décor
- Hygiene activities
- Big spike events
- My Pacific Rewards Launch (Loyalty Program)
- Community Connect
- Shopping Promotion
Zoning
The main anchor hypermarket Deerika is positioned at the lower ground floor with easy checkout and travelator/elevator access. The Ground and first floors boast a premium mix of national & international brands like Starbucks, Apple, GAP, Lifestyle, MAX, Da Milano, Forest Essentials, Levi’s, etc. The second floor encompasses ethnic fashion brands.
The third floor opens to the restaurants like Café Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, Punjab Grill, McDonalds and consumer durables like Home Centre, Market99, Mr. DIY
Additionally, the fourth floor has a FEC like Timezone, PVR INOX (PXL screen) complemented with a food court area.
Tech Implementation
All the systems and processes of ‘The Mall of Faridabad’ are automated. Right from meter readings, mall rounds, customer feedback mechanisms, Loyalty Customer tracking and gratification, footfalls counting, and parking management system, every system is automated and digitally equipped.
New Brands in Pipeline
- PVR Inox
- Deerika
- Zudio
- GAP
- Zivame
- Geetanjali Salon
- Popeyes
- You Mee
- Pirates of Grill
Brands in Mall
- On Lower Ground: 12
- On Ground Floor: 11
- On First Floor: 18
- On Second ȷ oor: 20
- On Third Floor: 14
- On Fourth Floor: 18
- On Fifth Floor: 2
Other Categories
Fashion: Being Human, Biba, Lifestyle, Mohanlal Sons, Only, Savvy, Trends, US Polo, Zivame, Arrow, Blackberrys, Celio, Chique, Go Colors, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Mr. DIY, Meena Bazaar, Saundh, Tasva, Vero Moda, Bombay Selection, Color Plus, GAP, Ibadat, Kalaniketan, Lakshita, Madame, Max, Octave, Soch, UCB
Lifestyle & Home: Miniso
Hypermarket: Deerika, Market 99
Footwear: Asics, D’shoe Lounge, Inc.5, Mochi, Hush Puppies, Skechers, Bata, Delco
Jewellery: Caratlane,
Beauty & personal Care: Forrest Essentials, Nykaa Luxe, New U, Geetanjali
Bags: Lavie, Da Milano, VIP
Watches: Titan World
Other Operational Malls of Pacific Group
Pacific Tagore Garden
Pacific NSP-Pitampura
Pacific D21, Dwarka
Pacific Dehradun
Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola
Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad
Future Plans
Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape. With a new upcoming mall in Dehradun on the horizon, the group is dedicated to continuing its legacy of excellence and providing exceptional retail experiences to its customers.