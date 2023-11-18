Exploring the Largest Mall of Faridabad

Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. Pacific Group’s ‘The Mall of Faridabad’, brings many

firsts to the emerging town in Haryana, including the brands, expereince and scale

New Delhi: Retail real estate player Pacific Group opened the gates of its latest shopping centre,‘The Mall of Faridabad’ in Haryana for customers in the second week of October 2023. Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. and situated in NIT, Faridabad, the mall brings about 90 brands under one roof. The Mall of Faridabad has a huge three-story Lifestyle multi-brand store spread across 30,000 sq. ft., and a two-story Max multi-brand store spread across 16,000 sq. ft. with a diverse collection of products from multiple brands for all age groups and genders.

The mall boasts a staggering 91 entrances, offering unparalleled convenience to shoppers. Apart from the multi-brand stores, the mall also has independent stores from well-known brands like Asics, Being Human and Caratlane.

Abhishek Bansal, executive director of Pacific Group, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are proud to introduce ‘The Mall of Faridabad,’ which is a testament to our commitment to offering top-notch retail experiences. Faridabad is an upcoming part of the Delhi-NCR region with an evolving consumer profile. With a wide array of renowned brands and a focus on convenience, this mall is set to become a go-to destination for shoppers in Faridabad.”

The USP

The mall houses 100 plus national and international brands in varied categories spread across four floors. These include Lifestyle, Homecentre, Deerika Hypermarket, Max, Zudio, Starbucks, GAP, Meena Bazaar and Da Milano. These esteemed brands, alongside many others, will provide an exceptional shopping experience for visitors.

Brands like GAP, Nykaa Luxe, and Apple are being brought to Faridabad for the very first time at the mall. The F&B portfolio boasts of well-known names like Café Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, and Punjab Grill. In addition, it has a multiplex and a large food court. Timezone, an entertainment center for families, will be the first of its kind in Faridabad.

The Badi Khushiyon Ka Bada Mall will be the new center of activity in Faridabad, offering everything from cutting-edge fashion to mind-blowing entertainment.

The Launch

The Mall of Faridabad’s grand inauguration was an incredible spectacle. With a dance performance and a lamp-lighting ceremony that created the ideal atmosphere for the entire event, the evening was captivating.

Standout Features Largest mall in Faridabad with 4 lakh sq. ft. of shopping space.

91 entrances for maximum convenience.

A diverse range of 87 outlets offering a wide variety of shopping choices.

Home to renowned international and Indian brands, hypermarkets, and delightful dining options.

The launch was attended by more than 50 media partners and over 200 influencers.

Key Events/ Campaigns

Extensive marketing campaigns are scheduled for the post launch activity of the mall. The pre-launch campaigns were done in form of Outdoor media, RWA branding, leaflet distribution, look walker activity, print ads, radio, direct mail campaign, digital marketing, third-party platforms, exclusive interviews with the spokesperson, press releases, launch coverage, PR coverage, industry stories, local partnerships and alliances. The mall will be conducting similar activities for the post launch as well.

The events which are in pipeline are:

Celebrity Meet & Greet

Themed décor

Hygiene activities

Big spike events

My Pacific Rewards Launch (Loyalty Program)

Community Connect

Shopping Promotion

Zoning

The main anchor hypermarket Deerika is positioned at the lower ground floor with easy checkout and travelator/elevator access. The Ground and first floors boast a premium mix of national & international brands like Starbucks, Apple, GAP, Lifestyle, MAX, Da Milano, Forest Essentials, Levi’s, etc. The second floor encompasses ethnic fashion brands.

The third floor opens to the restaurants like Café Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, Punjab Grill, McDonalds and consumer durables like Home Centre, Market99, Mr. DIY

Additionally, the fourth floor has a FEC like Timezone, PVR INOX (PXL screen) complemented with a food court area.

Tech Implementation

All the systems and processes of ‘The Mall of Faridabad’ are automated. Right from meter readings, mall rounds, customer feedback mechanisms, Loyalty Customer tracking and gratification, footfalls counting, and parking management system, every system is automated and digitally equipped.

New Brands in Pipeline

PVR Inox

Deerika

Zudio

GAP

Zivame

Geetanjali Salon

Popeyes

You Mee

Pirates of Grill

Brands in Mall

On Lower Ground: 12

On Ground Floor: 11

On First Floor: 18

On Second ȷ oor: 20

On Third Floor: 14

On Fourth Floor: 18

On Fifth Floor: 2

Other Categories

Fashion: Being Human, Biba, Lifestyle, Mohanlal Sons, Only, Savvy, Trends, US Polo, Zivame, Arrow, Blackberrys, Celio, Chique, Go Colors, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Mr. DIY, Meena Bazaar, Saundh, Tasva, Vero Moda, Bombay Selection, Color Plus, GAP, Ibadat, Kalaniketan, Lakshita, Madame, Max, Octave, Soch, UCB

Lifestyle & Home: Miniso

Hypermarket: Deerika, Market 99

Footwear: Asics, D’shoe Lounge, Inc.5, Mochi, Hush Puppies, Skechers, Bata, Delco

Jewellery: Caratlane,

Beauty & personal Care: Forrest Essentials, Nykaa Luxe, New U, Geetanjali

Bags: Lavie, Da Milano, VIP

Watches: Titan World

Other Operational Malls of Pacific Group

Pacific Tagore Garden

Pacific NSP-Pitampura

Pacific D21, Dwarka

Pacific Dehradun

Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola

Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad

Future Plans

Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape. With a new upcoming mall in Dehradun on the horizon, the group is dedicated to continuing its legacy of excellence and providing exceptional retail experiences to its customers.