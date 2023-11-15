Google News
Aldo opens a new store in Hyderabad 

The newly opened store is the 66th store in the country and 4th in the city of Hyderabad

New Delhi: Aldo has opened a new store in Hyderabad, Apparel Group India, the country franchise operator of the Canadian footwear brand announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to announce Aldo’s new store at L&T Next Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil. This is the brand’s 4th store in Hyderabad and the 66th store in India!,” Apparel Group India said in a LinkedIn post.

Aldo was incorporated in 1972 with the name Aldo Shoes as a footwear retailer. The company opened its first store in 1987 situated in Montreal, Canada.

The Montreal-based company sells shoes for both men and women. It also sells its footwear in India through Aldo.in e-commerce site.

Today the company has nearly 3,000 stores across 100 countries in the world as of its website.

Last month the brand opened 2 new stores in the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru which was the 11th store in the city of Bengaluru.

