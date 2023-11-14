Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

FSSAI launches food safety compliance system portal in 4 regional languages

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The portal is now available in Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, apart from Hindi and English

New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI has launched the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal in four regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, in order to enhance user experience and accessibility.

The portal is now available in Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, apart from Hindi and English.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also plans to launch the portal in Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali and Odia soon, an official statement said.

The latest advancement aims to enhance the user experience for local food businesses, allowing them to easily connect with the FSSAI’s online compliance portal FoSCoS, launched nationwide in 2020, it added.

Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Top 10 celebrities with highest brand value

Celebrities are brands in themselves and companies capitalise on their brand power by signing them to endorse their offerings...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In