Restaurant chain Chowman opens 7th outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Chinese dine-in restaurant brand Chowman has launched its seventh outlet in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new 34 seater store is spread across 1500 sq. ft. and is located at Adugodi, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

“Koramangala has consistently held a prime spot on our list of top locations since our entry into Bangalore in 2020,” said Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman. “We were receiving numerous orders from Koramangala after the launch of our Bellandur and Indiranagar outlets last year, and were forced to decline them during peak hours.”

Chaudhury said the chain is gearing up to expand its footprint after having rolled out its restaurants in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.

“The next destinations on the horizon include Mumbai and Pune in the West, followed by Chandigarh in the North, and Chennai in the South,” Chaudhury added.

Chowman restaurants offer a wide variety of menu ranging from flavours of fish, chicken, prawn, lamb and crab meat among others.

The company was founded by the musician-turned-entrepreneur Chaudhury. Beginning as a small restaurant in Kolkata in 2010, today the brand has a total of 34 outlets across the country with 22 in Kolkata, seven in Bengaluru, four in Delhi NCR and one in Hyderabad.